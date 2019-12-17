|
ADRIAN - Sister Mary Ann Ferguson, formerly known as Sister Mary LaVerne, died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 79 years of age and in the 60th year of her religious profession, 17 years as a member of the Felician Sisters of Livonia, and in her 43rd year in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary Ann was born in Hamtramck, Mich., to Edmund and Lydia (Wyborny) Ferguson. She graduated from Ladywood High School in Livonia and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies from Madonna College in Livonia.
Sister Mary Ann ministered as an elementary school teacher and principal for 20 years in Livonia, Manistee, Redford, Mt. Clemens, Detroit, Dearborn Heights, Southgate, and Dearborn. She was a Public Relations Director at Aquinas High School in Southgate, Mich., for four years and was Director of Pastoral Care in Lansing, and Buffalo, N.Y., for six and a half years. She served in support service positions for two years in various businesses in the Okemos and Lansing area, and was an Aftercare Coordinator at the Tiffany Funeral Home in Lansing for five and a half years. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2014.
Sister Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Timothy and Ronald. She is survived by brothers Edmund Ferguson (Janice) of Gladwin and Kenneth Ferguson (Shirley) of Gladwin and sisters Gwen Moore (Andy) of Lansing and Jackie Reaume (Leonard) of Gladwin, all in Michigan.
Welcome of Sister Mary Ann will be on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019