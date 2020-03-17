|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Pauline Quinn, formerly known as Kathleen (Kathy), died on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 77 years of age.
Sister Pauline, a privately vowed Dominican, made her final profession of vows to Bishop Raúl Vera López, O.P., in 1996.
Sister Pauline was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Hollywood, Calif., to Joseph and Rosemary (Hodges) Quinn. As a young woman, Sister Pauline experienced much trauma and homelessness. Her discovery of the unconditional love of a dog companion provided her a sense of safety, self-confidence and belonging. For Sister Pauline, dog was God spelled backward.
In 1981, she initiated a dog-training program in prisons, creating the Prison Pet Partnership in the Washington State Corrections Center for Women. In the early 1980s, Sister ministered in Italy, where she helped refugees at a Salvation Army house in Rome. Sister continued her Prison Pet Partnership mission by giving talks around the world. In 1985, she founded Pathways to Hope and later Bridges and Pathways of Courage, which encompasses the many projects with which Sister was involved. Sister Pauline's other ministries have included volunteering with the Comboni Refugee Center in Rome, where she arranged medical care and transportation for the victims of the Bosnian and Gulf wars as well as assisting refugees from Angola, Ethiopia and Somalia. She traveled to Haiti after the 2010 earthquake and undertook many other global missions of mercy. Sister Pauline became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2018.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Bernadette Dimitriadis, and her brother, Robert, as well as loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Welcome of Sister Pauline will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby. The Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister Pauline's wake and funeral via livestream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
Memorial gifts may be made to Bridges and Pathways of Courage, 1161 Grignon Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin, 54301, or to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020