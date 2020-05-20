|
ADRIAN - Sister Pauline Richter, formerly known as Sister Rose Angeline, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 86 years of age and in the 66th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Pauline was born in Albuquerque, N.M., to Otto and Mary (Hauschel) Richter. She graduated from St. Mary High School in Albuquerque and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Latin from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and was also licensed as a physical therapist by the Pima Medical Institute in Albuquerque.
Sister spent 18 and-a-half years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Wilmette, Chicago, Harvey and Hometown, Ill.; and Detroit, Iron River, Anchorville and Utica, Mich. This includes one year at Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette, and one year at Aquinas Dominican High School in Chicago, both institutions of the Congregation. She also was a physical therapist for the Dominican Life Center in Adrian for over nine years, and in nursing and dietary services for over 14 years in Albuquerque.
Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2013.
Sister Pauline was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, Anthony Richter, and a sister, Nadine Stroud. She is survived by sisters Maxine Garcia and Norma Stoll of Albuquerque and half-sisters Georgia Kincaid of Albuquerque, Mary Antonette Kropog (Nicholas) of Rock Hill, S.C., and Sheryl Warden of Rio Rancho, N.M., loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 20 to May 21, 2020