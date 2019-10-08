|
ADRIAN - Sister Remedios Basilio, known as Sister Medz, died on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Dominican Sisters' convent, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines.
She was 60 years of age and in the 30th year of her religious profession, 22 years in the Sisters of Our Lady of Remedies and in her 8th year in the Adrian Dominican Congregation. She joined the Congregation on Oct. 26, 1986, entered the novitiate on Nov. 7, 1987, made first profession of vows on Nov. 11, 1989 and made final profession of vows on March 13, 1994.
Sister Medz was born in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines, to Elias and Belen (Deraco) Basilio. She graduated from Jose Abad Santos High School in San Fernando, Pampanga, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture/Crop Science from Pampanga Agricultural College, a Bachelor of Science degree in Religious Studies from the Institute of Formation and Religious Studies, and a Master of Arts degree in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Assumption, all in the Philippines.
Sister Medz served in pastoral work for six years, including one year in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. She taught Catechetics for almost a year and was involved with social action for over three years. She served the Congregation for over 18 years in various roles: co-formator; formator; assistant treasurer for the Our Lady of Remedies Mission Chapter and in prayer ministry.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her siblings: Cristina Basilio, Dolores Sabile, Edgardo Basilio and Jesua Patiu.
The Mass of Christian Burial and Rite of Committal (burial) will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in Holy Mary Memorial Park in Angeles City, Philippines.
