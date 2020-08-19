1/1
Sister Sally Ann Fergus O.P.
1938-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sister Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Sister Sally Ann Fergus, baptized Sarah Ann Fergus, and formerly known as Sister William Rose, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 82 years of age and in the 63rd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister Sally Ann was born in Chicago, Ill., to William and Rosaleen (Stratton) Fergus. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and obtained a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Education degree in Curriculum Design from DePaul University in Chicago and a Master of Arts degree in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University in Chicago.

Sister Sally Ann spent 34 years ministering in education in Detroit; Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and Chicago and Harvey, Ill., including 11 years as principal in Chicago.

She served six years as a religious education consultant at the Archdiocese of Chicago Office of Catholic Education in Chicago. Sister Sally Ann served the Congregation as Chapter Prioress for three years in the Midwest Dominican Chapter and six years in the Dominican Midwest Chapter in Burbank, Ill. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2019.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, William Fergus, and two sisters: Rosemary Sullivan and Eileen Pospiech.
She is survived by a sister, Maureen McManus of McHenry, Ill., and two brothers: Patrick Fergus (Kathleen) of Chicago and Thomas Fergus (Geraldine) of Park Ridge, Ill.

Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.

The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved