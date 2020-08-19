ADRIAN - Sister Sally Ann Fergus, baptized Sarah Ann Fergus, and formerly known as Sister William Rose, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 82 years of age and in the 63rd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Sally Ann was born in Chicago, Ill., to William and Rosaleen (Stratton) Fergus. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and obtained a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Education degree in Curriculum Design from DePaul University in Chicago and a Master of Arts degree in Pastoral Studies from Loyola University in Chicago.
Sister Sally Ann spent 34 years ministering in education in Detroit; Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; and Chicago and Harvey, Ill., including 11 years as principal in Chicago.
She served six years as a religious education consultant at the Archdiocese of Chicago Office of Catholic Education in Chicago. Sister Sally Ann served the Congregation as Chapter Prioress for three years in the Midwest Dominican Chapter and six years in the Dominican Midwest Chapter in Burbank, Ill. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2019.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, William Fergus, and two sisters: Rosemary Sullivan and Eileen Pospiech.
She is survived by a sister, Maureen McManus of McHenry, Ill., and two brothers: Patrick Fergus (Kathleen) of Chicago and Thomas Fergus (Geraldine) of Park Ridge, Ill.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.