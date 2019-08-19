Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Dominican Life Center Lobby
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:15 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Room
Dominican Life Center, MI
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Catherine Chapel
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Chapel
ADRIAN - Sister Sean Eileen Allgeyer, formerly known as Norene Marcella Allgeyer, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. She was 81 years of age and in the 59th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister Sean Eileen was born in Detroit, Mich., to Harold and Elsie (Pendergast) Allgeyer. She graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Detroit and obtained a Bachelor of Home Economics degree in Home Economics from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, and a Master of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from Wayne State University in Detroit.

Sister Sean Eileen spent 43 years ministering in education in Rochester, Saginaw, Brighton, Detroit, Berkley, and Mount Clemens/Clinton Township, Mich. She served one year as dietary supervisor at St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, an Adrian Dominican sponsored institution. Sister Sean Eileen ministered as a librarian for four years at St. Mary School in Mount Clemens. Mich.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers Raymond, Robert, Bernard, Gerald and William, and a sister, Mary Allgeyer. She is survived by sisters Catherine Allgeyer of Detroit; Eileen Allgeyer; Patricia Donnelly of Livonia, Mich.; and S. Therese E. Allgeyer, OP, an Adrian Dominican Sister, of Adrian; and a brother, John W. Allgeyer (Patricia) of Westland, Mich.; and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.

Welcome of Sister Sean Eileen will be on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Funeral Mass will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, 49221.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
