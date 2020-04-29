|
ADRIAN - Sister Susan Mary Parker, formerly known as Sister Marie Annine Parker, died on April 28, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 84 years of age and in the 65th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Susan Mary was born in Grosse Pointe, Mich., to Harold and Mary Ann (Stock) Parker. She graduated from Dominican High School in Detroit and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in History from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree from Schoolcraft College in Livonia.
Sister Susan Mary spent 15 years ministering in elementary education in Greenville, Newberry, Detroit, Chelsea and Inkster. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 16 years at Detroit Memorial Hospital in Detroit, and a Registered Nurse for 11 years at Detroit Riverview Hospital in Detroit. After retirement she became a companion and caregiver for her friend, Doris Beach, an Adrian Dominican Associate, for many years. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2018. Sister was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two brothers: Thomas Parker (Barbara) of Canton and John Parker (Susan) of Plano, Texas, one sister, Linda Parker of Saint Clair Shores, Mich., loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020