ADRIAN - Sister Winifred C. M. Lynch, formerly known as Sister Simon Peter Lynch, died on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 97 years of age and in the 73rd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Winifred was born in Morristown, N.J., to Patrick and Agnes (Regan) Lynch. Sister graduated from St. Mary High School in Katonah, N.Y., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Good Counsel College in White Plains, N.Y., and a Master of Education degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.
Sister spent 38½ years ministering in education in West Palm Beach, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Miami Shores, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami, Fla., and in Cheektowaga and White Plains, N.Y. She was a driver for the Transportation Department on the Motherhouse Campus for four years. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 1998.
Sister Winifred was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Peter, and two sisters: Elizabeth Morgan and Sister Mary Martina Lynch, R.D.C.
She is survived by loving nieces and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.