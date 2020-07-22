ADRIAN - Sonya Haerr, age 54, of Adrian passed away on July 17, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on July 3, 1966, in Amarillo, Texas to Gary Clouse and Carol Mecklenburg. She married Greg Haerr in Las Vegas, Nev., on Feb. 24, 2012, and he survives.
She was a member and the treasurer of the AMVETS Auxiliary, a member of the AMVETS Riders, a U of M fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
In addition to her husband, Greg and her father, Gary, she is survived by three step-children, Justin, Ashley and Alaina Haerr; four grandchildren; two brothers, Steve (Darcy) Clouse and Jeff (Samantha) Clouse; a sister, Kelly Clouse; stepfather, Perry Robinson; stepmother, Sylvia Clouse; mother-in-law, Billie (Dan) Hupp and Brian Krol.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
A memorial service for Sonya will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the AMVETS Randy P. Hill Post 1957, Adrian. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.