Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethany Assembly of God
Adrian, MI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany Assembly of God
Adrian, MI
Stanley Jack Plate


1933 - 2019
Stanley Jack Plate Obituary
ADRIAN - Stanley Jack Plate, 85, of Adrian departed his earthly home to enter the gates of heaven, surrounded by family, on Oct. 14, 2019.

Stan was born on Dec. 5, 1933, to Eppa (Jack) and Hazel Plate. He enjoyed playing football in high school and college. Stan enlisted in the National Guard while in school and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He met the love of his life, Jill, and they wed on June 18, 1955. Together they built a life of serving each other, Jesus and the community. He was an active member of Bethany Assembly of God, where he was an usher and greeter and volunteered many hours of his time. He called serving others "working for the Lord." He loved attending his grandchildren's school and sport events.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Stan is survived by his loving wife, Jill Plate, their four children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation with family will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bethany Assembly of God in Adrian, and a celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks that you choose to perform a random act of kindness in memory of Stan.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
