Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Beckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley M. Beckey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stanley M. Beckey Obituary
BLISSFIELD - Stanley M. Beckey, age 87, of Blissfield passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 23, 1931, in Blissfield to Floyd and Ruth (Spiegel) Beckey and graduated from Blissfield High School with the Class of 1949. Stanley is a veteran who proudly served in the United States Army.

On April 12, 1957, he married Nina Byrd in Angola, Ind., and she survives.

Stanley retired from Tecumseh Products with 45 years of service. Stanley also owned and raced standard-bred horses throughout Michigan and Ohio. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing in Northern Michigan. He attended Palmyra Presbyterian Church.

In addition to Nina, his wife of 62 years, he is survived by their children, Daniel (Barb) Beckey of Palmyra, Stanley (Tina) Beckey of Clinton and Caryn (Troy) Bechtel of Temple, Texas; daughter-in-law, Sue Ellen (Michael) Sheldon of Blissfield; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert; his brother, Floyd "Jr."; and a sister in infancy.

Special thanks to daughter-in-law Tina.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Palmyra Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Douglas Holmes and Michael Sheldon officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield, on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to ProMedica Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now