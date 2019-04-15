|
|
BLISSFIELD - Stanley M. Beckey, age 87, of Blissfield passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 23, 1931, in Blissfield to Floyd and Ruth (Spiegel) Beckey and graduated from Blissfield High School with the Class of 1949. Stanley is a veteran who proudly served in the United States Army.
On April 12, 1957, he married Nina Byrd in Angola, Ind., and she survives.
Stanley retired from Tecumseh Products with 45 years of service. Stanley also owned and raced standard-bred horses throughout Michigan and Ohio. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing in Northern Michigan. He attended Palmyra Presbyterian Church.
In addition to Nina, his wife of 62 years, he is survived by their children, Daniel (Barb) Beckey of Palmyra, Stanley (Tina) Beckey of Clinton and Caryn (Troy) Bechtel of Temple, Texas; daughter-in-law, Sue Ellen (Michael) Sheldon of Blissfield; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert; his brother, Floyd "Jr."; and a sister in infancy.
Special thanks to daughter-in-law Tina.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Palmyra Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Douglas Holmes and Michael Sheldon officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield, on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to ProMedica Hospice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019