RAISIN TWP. - Stephen J. Boles passed away on July 25, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee and The Oasis at Adrian staff. He was 74 and a longtime resident of Raisin Township.
Stephen was a social worker in private practice with offices in Toledo and Ann Arbor. He had a lifelong involvement in community activism, including the Michigan Nuclear Freeze Initiative, the relocation of the Lenawee Humane Society to its current site and promoting a bond issue to improve the Raisin Township Fire Department facilities.
He is survived by his wife and daughter.
A memorial for Stephen will be held Aug. 25, 2:30 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation to the Lenawee Humane Society or the Raisin Township Fire Department in Stephen's name. Condolences can be sent to www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019