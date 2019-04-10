|
ADRIAN - Stephen J. Coon, age 69, of Adrian passed away on April 8, 2019, at Lynwood Manor.
He was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Adrian to Donald and Alma (Shank) Coon. On Nov. 9, 1994, he married Linda Edwards Yager in Hartford City, Ind., and she preceded him in death on Aug. 8, 2017. He attended Sand Creek Schools, Onsted Schools and Jackson Community College.
Steve proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, he served in the Navy Reserve, Air Force Reserve and the Army National Guard. He had been employed at various nursing homes in the area for many years. He was a member of Freedom Christian Fellowship Church and the Lenawee Conservation Club. Steve enjoyed bow hunting, "Polar Bear" diving on New Year's Day, skydiving, 5K's, and weightlifting. He was involved in prison ministry and the annual Christmas Angel Tree Project.
He is survived by three sons, Nicholas (Jorie) Coon of Warsaw, Ind.; Christopher Coon of Grand Rivers, Ky.; Matthew (Joette) Coon of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Kerry (Patrick) Kreischer of Montpelier, Ohio; stepmother, Girture Coon of Adrian; a brother, Michael (Oda) Coon of Sand Creek; a sister, Sheryl (Derrick) Lloyd of Princeton, Ky.; a stepdaughter, Amy Mehan of Adrian; a stepson, Todd Yager of Huntertown, Ind.;15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Linda, he was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, McKenna Kreischer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Freedom Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Jerry Lacey officiating. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #97 and Annis-Fint V.F.W. Post #1584. Cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Christian Fellowship Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019