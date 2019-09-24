Home

South Care Cremation and Funeral Society- Alpharetta
595 Franklin Rd. SE
Alpharetta, GA 30009
678-735-5500
Stephen Bailey
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Care Cremation and Funeral Society- Alpharetta
595 Franklin Rd. SE
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
St. David’s Episcopal Church
Roswell, GA
Stephen Thomas "Steve" Bailey


1950 - 2019
Stephen Thomas "Steve" Bailey Obituary
ADRIAN - Stephen (Steve) Thomas Bailey age 69, died on Sept. 19, 2019, following a brave battle with cancer.

Steve was born in Adrian on March 9, 1950. He was raised in Jackson and in Adrian. He graduated from Adrian High School in 1968 and attended Adrian College and Jackson Community College. He completed both a radiology technology program and a nuclear medicine program at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon with certifications in both specialties. After a 10-year career in the hospital sector, Steve enjoyed a successful sales and sales management career for over 32 years with Mallinckrodt, General Electric, and Siemens Medical divisions.

Steve had a passion for all Michigan team sports, especially the University of Michigan football team and the Detroit Lions.

He was predeceased by his parents, Franklyn Gerald Bailey and Emily Jean VanSchoick Bailey, and sister Saralyn Bailey. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Anise Bailey, daughters Jennifer Bailey, Jessica Wolfe (James), Emily Bailey, Kari Bailey, son Joshua Bailey (Kelly) and his six grandchildren, Sophia Castorena, Thomas Bailey, Samantha Bailey, Marcus Wolfe, Miles Bailey, and Benjamin Wolfe along with seven grand-dogs.

Steve is survived by his brother James Bailey (Barb) of Bryan, Ohio, brother John Bailey (Renee) of Adrian and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

There will be visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society in Alpharetta, Ga. Funeral service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roswell, Ga., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund 1015 Old Roswell Rd. Roswell, Ga., 30076, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind (Guide Dog School) 611 Granite Springs Rd. Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
