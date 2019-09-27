|
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Stephen (Steve) Thomas Bailey, age 69, died on Sept. 19, 2019, following a brave battle with cancer.
Steve was born in Adrian on March 9, 1950. He was raised in Jackson and in Adrian. He graduated from Adrian High School in 1968.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a graveside service held at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian at 12:30 .pm. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019