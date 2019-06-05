|
ADRIAN - Steve G. Gonzalez, age 59. of Adrian, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at University of Michigan Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 27, 1959, to Eugenio and Olivia (Gomez) Gonzalez. Steve graduated from Adrian High School with the Class of 1979. Steve worked for General Mo ad a strong faith in God which was evident in how he interacted with family and friends. He was an adored father, brother and friend. While undergoing treatment himself, Steve drove patients to their appointments for the . His smile and positive attitude will forever be in the hearts of those who knew him.
Steve is survived by his son, Austin (Stephenie) Gonzalez of Dearborn Heights; siblings, Faye Avila of Toledo, Ohio; Susie (Denny) Powlison of Adrian, Eugenio (Dorothy) Jr. of Mississippi, Gilbert (Betty), Roy (Nancy)
and twin brother Tony (Carolyn), all of Adrian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Luci and Ray Gonzalez and Margarita Martinez.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday.
Contributions in memory of Steve are suggested to Lenawee Humane Society or the . Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 5 to June 6, 2019