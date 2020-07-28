ADRIAN - Steven A. Miller, age 69, of Adrian passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
He was born June 15, 1951, in Toledo to Willard and Bonnie (Thrailkill) Miller. He married Billie (Courington) Beach on Nov. 14, 1977, in Toledo and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2020.
Steven was a metal fabricator for 35 years, spending a large portion of those years at the former Adrian Rack.
Steven is survived by his son, Steven J. Miller; his stepchildren and caretakers, Jodi (Mark) Swinehart of Adrian, and Michael (Julie) Beach of Palmyra; two grandchildren, Ashleigh and Kyle Swinehart; a step-grandson, Ben Horling II; a step-granddaughter, Nastassja Daly; a brother, Fred Miller; and two sisters, Sue Miller and Cheryl (David) Page; a niece and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Billie.
At Steven's request, cremation has taken place. Burial of Steven's cremains will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.