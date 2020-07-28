1/
Steven A. Miller
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Steven A. Miller, age 69, of Adrian passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

He was born June 15, 1951, in Toledo to Willard and Bonnie (Thrailkill) Miller. He married Billie (Courington) Beach on Nov. 14, 1977, in Toledo and she preceded him in death on April 2, 2020.

Steven was a metal fabricator for 35 years, spending a large portion of those years at the former Adrian Rack.

Steven is survived by his son, Steven J. Miller; his stepchildren and caretakers, Jodi (Mark) Swinehart of Adrian, and Michael (Julie) Beach of Palmyra; two grandchildren, Ashleigh and Kyle Swinehart; a step-grandson, Ben Horling II; a step-granddaughter, Nastassja Daly; a brother, Fred Miller; and two sisters, Sue Miller and Cheryl (David) Page; a niece and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Billie.

At Steven's request, cremation has taken place. Burial of Steven's cremains will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved