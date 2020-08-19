TECUMSEH - Steven G. McRobert, 40, of Tecumseh died Sunday morning, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home, following an extended battle with brain cancer.
Visitation for Steven will be held at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. Funeral services for Steven will be private.
The family suggests that memorial contributions in honor of Steven be made to the Hope Lodge
