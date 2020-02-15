|
|
MANITOU BEACH - Steven James Hamilton, 65, of Manitou Beach passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.
Steve was born in West Branch, Mich., to Samuel and Vivian Hamilton on Sept. 9, 1954. He is survived by his beloved wife, Katha Hamilton; brother, James (Kate) Hamilton; sister, Barbara (Steve Boyack) Hamilton; sister-in-law, Ruth (Jim) Hadden; brothers-in-law, Ed Miller and Bruce (Kathy) Wilson; stepsiblings Linda Grund, John (Sharon) Kilby, Frank (Lisa) Kilby, Mary Coy and Michael Kilby; 16 nieces; five nephews; his devoted dog, Angel; and many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Vivian Hamilton; step-parents, Howard and Judy Kilby; in-laws, Adaline and Wayne Wilson; infant sister, Teresa Hamilton; brother, Edwin Hamilton; brother-in-law, Lee Smith; and two nephews.
A celebration of life in honor of Steve will take place at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020