Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven James Hamilton


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven James Hamilton Obituary
MANITOU BEACH - Steven James Hamilton, 65, of Manitou Beach passed away on Feb. 12, 2020.

Steve was born in West Branch, Mich., to Samuel and Vivian Hamilton on Sept. 9, 1954. He is survived by his beloved wife, Katha Hamilton; brother, James (Kate) Hamilton; sister, Barbara (Steve Boyack) Hamilton; sister-in-law, Ruth (Jim) Hadden; brothers-in-law, Ed Miller and Bruce (Kathy) Wilson; stepsiblings Linda Grund, John (Sharon) Kilby, Frank (Lisa) Kilby, Mary Coy and Michael Kilby; 16 nieces; five nephews; his devoted dog, Angel; and many lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Vivian Hamilton; step-parents, Howard and Judy Kilby; in-laws, Adaline and Wayne Wilson; infant sister, Teresa Hamilton; brother, Edwin Hamilton; brother-in-law, Lee Smith; and two nephews.

A celebration of life in honor of Steve will take place at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -