More Obituaries for Steven Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Lee Bates


1958 - 2020
Steven Lee Bates Obituary
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Steven Lee Bates, 61, passed away peacefully April 11 at home in Rockledge, Fla., surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.

Steve was born in 1958 in Adrian, where he was a graduate of Adrian High School in 1976. He married Dawn in 1979, and they lived in Adrian until they moved to Florida in 2003.

Steve was a skilled machinist who was known both professionally and personally for his expert ability to build and fix "anything."

Steve's true passion was his love for his family. He had a large family and lifelong friends who will remember him as kind, funny and easy going.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn; their son, Craig (Amanda), of Titusville, Fla.; their daughter, Tiffani (Tom) Rivenburg, of Ocean, N.J.; his four grandsons, Aidan, Tommy, Jaxson and Nicky; and his mother, Arlene (Chet) Force of Sun City Center, Fla. He is also survived by his brothers, Chuck (Michelle) of Adrian and Tim (Toni) of Valparaiso, Ind.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, Steve "Hobbit" Haggard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Bates, in 1989.

A memorial service will be planned for the summer of 2020 in Adrian.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, Fla., 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
