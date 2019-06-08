|
|
MASON - Steven Patrick Anthony, age 37, of Mason passed away suddenly on June 4, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Steven proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Cremation has taken place and burial with honors will be scheduled at a later date. A Celebration of Steve's life will take place from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Maple Avenue Bible Church in Adrian.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 8 to June 9, 2019