ADRIAN - Steven Valdez, age 71, of Adrian passed away on June 5, 2020, at his home.
Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service for Steven will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Valdez family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.