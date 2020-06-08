Steven Valdez
ADRIAN - Steven Valdez, age 71, of Adrian passed away on June 5, 2020, at his home.

Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service for Steven will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Valdez family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
