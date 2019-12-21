Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI
Steven Wayne Blaker


1960 - 2019
Steven Wayne Blaker Obituary
MADISON TWP. - Steven Wayne Blaker, age 59, of Madison Township passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1960, in Adrian, to Theodore and Virginia (Camp) Blaker. On July 1, 1994, in Adrian he married Cindy Wright and she survives. Steve was a body technician at Scotty's Body Shop. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, fishing and being with his family - especially his grandbabies.

In addition to his wife, Cindy, he is survived by five sons, Shane (Jinnaé), Nathan (Kristen), Cory (Kara), Zack, and Gavin Blaker; a brother, Ted (Catherine Schmidt) Blaker; two sisters, Vicki (Roger Ryan) Daniels and Sherri Green; and seven grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lori Ann; grandparents, Ted and Coral Blaker and Wayne and Marian Camp.

A memorial service for Steve will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Bill Ellenwood II officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Blaker family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
