Sue Carrol Howard
1941 - 2020
ADRIAN - Sue Carrol Howard, 79, of Adrian died Thursday afternoon Nov. 19, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee Home surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 11, 1941, in Adrian, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Leona (Hecksteadt) Brown. Sue was a lifelong resident of Adrian. A proud Maple, she graduated from Adrian High School in 1960.

On May 12, 1962, she married the love of her life, Lester Howard, at Christ the Redeemer Church. Lester survives to cherish their 58 years of memories.

The couple loved to travel together. Their special trip to Hawaii to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary was one of their most memorable and beautiful trips.

Sue was a pharmacy technician at the Medicine Shoppe. Lovingly known as "Grandma Sue," by everyone she worked with, she retired after 28 years of serving the community with health and wellness.

In her spare time, she loved word-search puzzles, video poker, trips to casinos and spending time with Lester at their cabin up north. Sue was also an active member of Hope Lutheran Church in Adrian.

In addition to her husband, Lester, Sue is survived by her son, Scott Howard; three grandchildren, whom Sue loved "grandparenting," spending time with and caring for, Nicholas (Samantha) Howard, Nathan Howard and Erin Howard; great-grandson, Owen Howard; her special niece, Karen Mannion; and her constant companion, her dog, Molly.

Sue was preceded in death by parents and sisters, Barbara LeVeck and Beverly Brown.

A memorial service for Sue is being planned for a later date. The family suggests that contributions in honor of Sue's memory be made to Hope Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee.

Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, has been entrusted with arrangements, where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
