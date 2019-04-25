|
ADRIAN - Susan J. McElfresh, age 82, of Adrian passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.
Susan was born on March 5, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Frank and Virginia (Wyatt) Carlin. She graduated from Adrian High School. Susan's experience as a bookkeeper had her working for Siena Heights University and the Lenawee County Road Commission over the years.
Christmas was a much anticipated holiday for Susan, and you often could find her putting up decorations the day after Thanksgiving. She kept appraised of the current news and politics at the local level and volunteered at the polling stations on Election Day for many years. Susan had a special four-legged friend, Albie, who was a rescue dog and great companion over the years.
Survivors include her son, Randall (Carol) McElfresh of Sylvania, Ohio; and stepsons James McElfresh and Michael (Sue) McElfresh, both of Bryan, Ohio; and grandson, Christopher McElfresh.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James McElfresh.
Visitation for Susan will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Graveside service will take place at 10:45 a.m. at Fairfield Cemetery, with Todd Johnson officiating. Contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society, Siena Heights University or to the donor's choice. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019