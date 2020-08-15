ADRIAN - Susan J. Wimmer, age 72, of Adrian passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, at her home under the loving care of her family.
She was born on July 24, 1948, in Adrian to Harold and Mary (Dowe) Bournes. She married Gene L. Wimmer on June 6, 1968, in Adrian, and he survives.
Susan had been employed with Anderson Funeral Home, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Sears, Demlow Products and then retiring from the Adrian Lowe's in 2014. Susan loved to go to flea markets and garage sales and was always looking for the next "great find."
In addition to her husband, Gene, Susan is survived by her two sons, Chris (Jill) Wimmer and Scott (Lori) Wimmer; two grandsons, Connor and Zachary Wimmer; and two brothers, Thomas (Betty) Bournes and "Pat" (Norma) Bournes.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Bournes.
A graveside service for Susan will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Lenawee County Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh with the Rev. Michael Newman officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice or to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.