Susan Jane Byers
1945 - 2020
ADRIAN - Susan Jane Byers, age 74, of Adrian died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy of Ann Arbor.

She was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Adrian to George and Wilma (Lemley) Stetten. On April 1, 1962, she married Earl A. Byers. He proceeded her in death on Sept. 5, 1999. Susan was retired form J.C. Penney.

She is survived by her children, Earl A. Byers II (Amanda Foster) of Adrian, Tina (James) Lyons of Hudson and Tabatha (Lonnie Tompkins) Giberson of Morenci; her siblings, Ray Stetten of Archbold, Ohio, Patsy Pike of Adrian, Rex Allison of Adrian, Robert, Ralph and Sally Stetten, and Hattie Allison; son-in-law, Alan Amos; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Earl, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Tracie Amos and Tressa Arnold; two brothers, Roger Allison and Roy Stetten; sister, Peggy Grant; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Marrow and Aliza-June Smith.

Visitation for Susan will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. John Rath officiating. Burial will be in North Dover Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, there will be a limited number of individuals allowed in the facility at a time and masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Earl Byers II. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
