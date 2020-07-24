ADRIAN - Susan Jane Byers, age 74, of Adrian died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy of Ann Arbor.
She was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Adrian to George and Wilma (Lemley) Stetten. On April 1, 1962, she married Earl A. Byers. He proceeded her in death on Sept. 5, 1999. Susan was retired form J.C. Penney.
She is survived by her children, Earl A. Byers II (Amanda Foster) of Adrian, Tina (James) Lyons of Hudson and Tabatha (Lonnie Tompkins) Giberson of Morenci; her siblings, Ray Stetten of Archbold, Ohio, Patsy Pike of Adrian, Rex Allison of Adrian, Robert, Ralph and Sally Stetten, and Hattie Allison; son-in-law, Alan Amos; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Earl, she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Tracie Amos and Tressa Arnold; two brothers, Roger Allison and Roy Stetten; sister, Peggy Grant; and two great-grandchildren, Olivia Marrow and Aliza-June Smith.
Visitation for Susan will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. John Rath officiating. Burial will be in North Dover Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing regulations, there will be a limited number of individuals allowed in the facility at a time and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Earl Byers II. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.