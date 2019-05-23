|
ADRIAN - Susan Madelyn Casper, age 80, of Adrian died May 20, 2019, at Brookdale in Adrian.
She was born Sept. 18, 1938, in Adrian to Pal and Leitha (Sisson) Damon. She married Aloysius Casper on Oct. 13, 1956, in Adrian and he preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2007. Susan had been employed by the Adrian Public Schools, retiring on June 30, 2006.
She is survived by three sons, Mark (Juna) Casper, Christopher (Kristine) Casper and Anthony (Debra) Casper; a daughter, Sandra (John) Meeker; a brother, Donald Damon; two sisters, Beverly Barron and Janet Dunbar; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Gary; and a great- granddaughter.
At Susan's request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation or services. Burial of cremains will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2019