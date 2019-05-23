Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Casper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Madelyn Casper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan Madelyn Casper Obituary
ADRIAN - Susan Madelyn Casper, age 80, of Adrian died May 20, 2019, at Brookdale in Adrian.

She was born Sept. 18, 1938, in Adrian to Pal and Leitha (Sisson) Damon. She married Aloysius Casper on Oct. 13, 1956, in Adrian and he preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2007. Susan had been employed by the Adrian Public Schools, retiring on June 30, 2006.

She is survived by three sons, Mark (Juna) Casper, Christopher (Kristine) Casper and Anthony (Debra) Casper; a daughter, Sandra (John) Meeker; a brother, Donald Damon; two sisters, Beverly Barron and Janet Dunbar; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, Gary; and a great- granddaughter.

At Susan's request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation or services. Burial of cremains will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now