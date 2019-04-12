|
HUDSON - Susan P. Van Akin, age 76, of Hudson passed away on March 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 17, 1942, in Adrian, to William and Betty (Myers) Ball. She married Francis "Tick" Van Akin and he preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2018.
Susan is survived by her sisters, Sally (Glen) Patterson and Judy (Steve) Alpaugh; sister-in-law, Esther Ball; and several nieces, nephews and close friends. Also surviving are her special fur babies, Abby and Lil' Bit.
In addition to her husband Tick, Susan was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Jim and Butch; and her sisters, Aubyn and Mitzi.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019