Tamera Ann "Tammy" Sullivan
1961 - 2020
RIGA - Tamera "Tammy" Ann Sullivan, age 58, of Riga died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.
Tammy was born on Nov. 29, 1961, in Morenci to Gilbert and Nancy (Deatrick) Henry, Sr. She graduated from Morenci High School and went on to obtain her bachelor's degree. Tammy worked as a respiratory therapist at Allegiance Hospital in Jackson and then with ProMedica at Bixby and Herrick Hospitals. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is survived by her only daughter, Danielle Fearn (Tyler VanSteenkiste); grandchildren, Trent, Chase, Jax and Mia; siblings, Gilbert Henry, Amy (Jerry) Malek, Jamie Dilworth, Jake (Heather) Dilworth, Amy Conder and Chris Hall; and step-mother, Sue Henry.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert, and mother and stepfather, Nancy and George Dilworth.
At Tammy's request, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
