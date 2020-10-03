BRITTON - Tammy L. Stewart, age 62, of Britton passed away surrounded by her loved ones at University of Michigan's Taubman Center on Oct. 1, 2020.
Tammy married James B. Stewart on Nov. 16, 1974. They shared nearly 46 years of growing a family, serving their community and being as in love with each other as the day they met.
She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Tammy worked as the store manager of Britton Gas and Grocery for 18 years, giving the same love and grace to everyone who walked through the door. She led many people to find solitude in God's grace through that job.
She had a love for baking and hosting Sunday family dinners.
Tammy is preceded in death by her father, Garvin Garmany.
She leaves behind her biggest treasures: her husband, Jim; children, Kristy (Jeremy) Eatmon of Blissfield, Kenneth (Christina) Stewart of Palmyra, Kelly (Robert) Meads of Adrian and Katie (John) Flint of Palmyra; mother, Shirley Garmany; sister, Tina (Robert) Brayman; 11 grandkids, Chelsey, Chase, Chesney, Grace, Jaelyn, Elizabeth, Isabelle, Julius, Dalton, Eleanor and Jack; and her best canine friend, Frank.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Nathan Sharpe officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. preceding the funeral service.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhme.com.