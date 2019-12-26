|
WHEATLAND TWP. - Teresa Lu (Jones) Ruder passed away on Dec. 25, 2019, at her farm between Addison and North Adams in the company of her daughter. She was 75. Teresa was born on Feb. 9, 1944, to Lucy Miller Jones of Jasper. Her brothers both survive, Dr. Tom Jones (Marge Preston), of Belleville, and Robert Jones, now in Florida. Bill and Teresa had four children: Lucinda Davenport of Lake City, Kimberly Ruder of Hillsdale, Teri (Mark) Foley of Livonia and William (Brandy Dabe) Ruder of North Adams. Her five grandchildren are Matthew (Laura) Klahn-Davenport, Marcus (Robin) Davenport, Joseph (Kristen) Foley, Rebecca Foley and Jacquelyn Ruder. Her step-grandchildren are Taylor Dabe and Brennen LaMay. Two great-grandchildren are Ethan Clark and Clara Davenport. All survive and miss her terribly. Predeceasing her were husband, Bill, in 2010; son-in-law, David Davenport, this past summer; and mother, Lucy Jones in 1992. She joins them, and many others, now with God. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations toward her final expenses. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cremation has taken place. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019