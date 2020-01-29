Home

Teresa Lynn Smead


1965 - 2020
Teresa Lynn Smead Obituary
CLARKLAKE, Mich. - Her Legacy… Teresa Lynn Smead, age 54, passed away Jan. 27, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1965, in Adrian to Howard and June (Osterhout) Smead. Teresa worked in sales for many years at the family RV business - Circle Star Trailer Sales in Adrian. She loved traveling and camping, especially with her family. Teresa attended Crossroads Community Church in Adrian. She loved being around her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her Family… Teresa will be missed by her daughters Chelsi (Trevor Roberts) May, Miranda (Justin) Herriman and Harlie Sweet, one grandson Jameson and a sister Tammy (Jim) Holly. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Her Farewell… A private farewell was held. Memorial contributions may be given to family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Teresa's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
