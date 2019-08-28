|
ADRIAN - Teresa Margaret Taylor, 54, of Adrian passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2019, at her home.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Terry Rebert officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hugh Taylor to be used accordingly. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019