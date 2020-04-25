|
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Teressa Ann Schoenberger (Riordan), 47, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
She was born Teresa Ann Riordan Jr., Sept. 24, 1972, in Southfield, Mich., and graduated from Onsted High School in 1990. Teresa loved the beach and adored her fur babies, (kittens) Chleo and Karma.
Teresa is survived by her companion, Dave Colombi; her former husband, Michael Schoenberger of Fort Myers, Fla.; her father, William Riordan III of Manitou Beach; her mother, Teresa "Terry" Riordan of Rock Island, Tenn.; siblings, William (Suzanne Moore) Riordan of Portland, Ore., Sara Riordan of Adrian, Ruth (Nathan) Pirhadi of Norfolk, Va., and David (Kat) Riordan of Rock Island, Tenn.; her two nieces, Olivia and Helena Riordan; and many dear friends.
At her wishes, cremation will take place. There will be no memorial service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in Teresa's memory to your local Humane Society.
Mullins Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020