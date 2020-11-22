1/1
Terry Lee Tornow
1942 - 2020
ONSTED - Terry Lee Tornow, age 78, of Onsted died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Tecumseh Place II in Tecumseh.

He was born Oct. 12, 1942, in Adrian to Harold and Vallie (Singletary) Tornow. Terry was an Adrian High School graduate and worked as a journeyman tool and die maker for over 40 years. The majority of those years he worked for Weaver Jack in Adrian. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and hanging with his dog, "Hank."

Terry is survived by two children, Charles (Jennifer) Tornow of Onsted and Krista (fiancé Billie R. Kelley III) Tornow of Hudson; five grandchildren, Anthony, Aeryk, and Tyler Foster, and Ryley and Ryker Tornow; a great-granddaughter, Taylen Foster; and the mother of his children, Sherron Tornow of Adrian. He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Terry's request, cremation has taken place. No public services will be held at this time. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Terry's memory to the Greater Michigan Chapter-Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
