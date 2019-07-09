|
|
ADRIAN - Terry Ray Dumire, 64, died of Alzheimer's disease at Hospice of Lenawee on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Terry worked at Brazeway for 22 years. He was a Realtor at Goedert Real Estate and also a residential builder. Terry loved West Virginia. Many memories were made at their cabin and land.
Terry was born to Ray and Wanda Jean Dumire on Nov. 13, 1954. On Sept. 26, 1975, he married his wife of 44 years, Cindy (Etter) Dumire, and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Eric (Elisia) Dumire of Adrian and Shannon (Ryan) Soupal of Saline; five grandchildren, Lucas, Diego and Megan Dumire and Drew and Bella Soupal; his mother, Wanda Jean Dumire of Adrian; two brothers, Steve (Joy) Dumire of Adrian and Don (Charlotte) Dumire of Florida; his in-laws, Gerald and Carol Dohm, Mike and Teresa Etter, Tim and Jamie Etter; many nieces and nephews and his buddy, Zeke. Preceding him in death was his father, Ray Dumire.
Visitation for Terry will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral home in Adrian. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church on Hunt Road in Adrian with Pastor Greg Burdine officiating.Burial will be private in St. George, W.Va.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Lenawee Department of Aging-Daybreak. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 9 to July 10, 2019