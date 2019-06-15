|
|
ADRIAN - Thelma Ethelyn Knight, age 90, of Adrian passed away on June 13, 2019, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor in Adrian.
She was born on June 3, 1929, in Kinderhook, Mich., to the Rev. Clark G. and Ethel M. (Runciman) Adams. On June 12, 1949, Thelma married Ernest R. Knight at the Wheatland Congregational Church in Hillsdale County with her father officiating. They had been married 56 years when Ernie passed away on Feb. 6, 2006.
She graduated from Atlanta (Mich.) High School in 1946, and Jackson Business School in 1948. In 1951, Thelma began work as a secretary at Kewaunee Manufacturing. In 1964, she began a 24-year career as secretary to the principal at Drager Middle School. Following her retirement in 1988, Thelma thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at Bixby Medical Center, working for Kathy Betzoldt. Thelma was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Adrian and current member of the First Presbyterian Church of Adrian.
Thelma was a devoted wife and loving mother whose home was always filled with books and music. She nourished and took great pride in the academic and professional achievements of her children: Mary Beth and son-in-law, George E. Reasoner, Jr. of Tecumseh, Nancy Ann Knight of Ann Arbor and David Ernest Knight of Richmond, Ind. As well as her parents and husband, Thelma was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Clark Knight, a brother and three sisters.
Thelma appreciated the friendship and assistance of Adrian Presbyterian Church friends, John and Anne Walker and Elsie and Bob Ploegstra. Her family treasures the compassionate care she received at Charlotte Stephenson Manor for the last four years.
Visitation for Thelma will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Rev. Sarah Ross will officiate. A private burial will follow at Church's Corners Cemetery in Wheatland Township.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Thelma's memory may be made to the Lenawee Department on Aging's Meals on Wheels program, the First Presbyterian Church's Music Fund, Charlotte Stephenson Manor or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 15 to June 16, 2019