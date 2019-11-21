|
|
ADRIAN - Theodore Ballard, age 66, of Adrian passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
He was born July 21, 1953, in Mishawaka, Ind., the only child of Pete and Nancy Ballard. Ted graduated from Penn High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Cleary College and a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University.
As a quality engineer in the automotive industry, Ted worked for several different companies. Currently he was working for Tenneco Inc. in Grass Lake. Ted attended Jasper Bible Church and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. His favorite hobbies were playing pool, fishing and collecting classic cars.
He is survived by his children, Kennith (Alice) Ballard and Kelly (Robin) Baker, both of Indiana; grandchildren, Hannah Dowell, Shelby Baker, Haley Baker and Zachary Ballard; and his fiancé, Mary Armstrong. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 3 p.m. until the service.
Contributions in memory of Ted are suggested to Lenawee Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019