DEERFIELD - Theresa Adele (Alcott) Emery, age 93, of Deerfield died on Sept. 16, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born on Sept. 3, 1927, in Deerfield, to Clifford and Juliette (Beaulieu) Laberdee. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Robert Alcott and he preceded her in death on May 13, 1997. Theresa then married Herbert J.B. Emery on May 22, 1999 and he preceded her in death on July 26, 2019.
Theresa had been employed by the Deerfield Grocery Store for 30 years, retiring in May 1999. She was a member of the Light of Christ Parish (St. Alphonsus Catholic Church) in Deerfield and the Altar Society. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo, euchre and rummy. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their cabin in Grayling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Mary (Michael) Strahan of Riga; grandchildren, Stacie (Jeff) Becker, Chad (Erin) Strahan; great-grandchildren, John, Jacob, Luke, Hayden, Carter and Avery; step-children, Patricia (Bob) Hixon and Charles (Gloria) Emery; brother, Raymond (Thelma) Laberdee; two sisters, Katheryn Hartman and Geraldine (Sylvanus) Cote; sister-in-law, Barbara Laberdee and honorary daughter, Jeanette Pfeffer.
In addition to her first husband, Robert and second husband, Herbert, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Kenneth and Richard Laberdee and brother-in-law Richard Hartman.
The Funeral Liturgy for Theresa will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Light of Christ Parish (St. Alphonsus Catholic Church) in Deerfield with the Rev. Jeff Poll as celebrant. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield from 2 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Light of Christ Parish (St. Alphonsus Catholic Church), Deerfield or to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.