ADRIAN - Sister Theresia Scheuer O.P., formerly known as Mary Susan Scheuer, died on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 88 years of age and in the 71st year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Theresia was born in Adrian, to Edward and Opal (Ott) Scheuer. She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian and received a Bachelor of Music degree in piano from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Masters of Music Education degree from Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Except for six years ministering in elementary education in Harvey, Illinois, Sister Theresia's ministry was all in Michigan. She spent 21 years in education in Detroit, Ruth, Port Huron and Adrian, which includes 13 years at St. Joseph Academy, Adrian, an institution of the Adrian Dominican Congregation; and 32 years in parish/diocesan ministry in Adrian, Lansing, and Deerfield. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2008.
Sister Theresia was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ahlene Elizabeth Wernert and a cousin Sister Mary Lorenzo Gillen, O.P., an Adrian Dominican Sister. She is survived by a sister, Jo Ann McKelvey of Toledo, Ohio, loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican sisters.
Welcome of Sister Theresia will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:30 a.m. in St. Catherine Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019