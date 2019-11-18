Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Deerfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas B. Stevens


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas B. Stevens Obituary
ADRIAN - Thomas B. Stevens, 77, formerly of Deerfield died Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family while under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee.

He was born Nov. 9, 1942, in Petersburg to Archie and Muriel Stevens.

Tom was proud to call Deerfield his home for the majority of his lifetime, having relocated to Adrian in 2002. He was a graduate of Deerfield High School prior to attending Statzenburger College. Tom proudly served in the United States Army overseas during the Vietnam War era. Upon returning stateside, he attended Wayne State University. Tom worked for General Motors at the Toledo Powertrain Plant for 30 years until his retirement in 1998.

On April 23, 1971, Tom married Sue Ann Giebel in Britton, and she survives.

He was a member of the Deerfield American Legion. Tom was an avid sports fan, especially for the University of Michigan teams. He enjoyed watching the History Channel, restoring old cars and assembling model cars. Tom was also a skilled woodworker, having created items such as a rocking horse, doll house and wishing well.

In addition to his wife of over 48 years, Sue, he is survived by his son, Ryan (Holly) Stevens of Tecumseh; grandchildren, Emilee and Mason Stevens, who were his pride and joy; and siblings, Perol Stevens of Adrian and Archie Stevens, Jr. of Deerfield.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Muriel Mansfield; and brother, Eddie Stevens.

A funeral service for Thomas will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield. Burial will follow at Deerfield Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Deerfield American Legion, Post 392. Visitation for Tom will be held prior to the service at noon on Wednesday until the service.

Memorial donations to honor Tom can be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -