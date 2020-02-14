|
|
ADRIAN - Thomas Bernard Dempsey, age 88, of Adrian died Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living Center in the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born Oct. 20, 1931, in Adrian to Bernard and Helen (Keebler) Dempsey. He was a graduate of Adrian High School in 1950 and then enlisted in the Air Force and served between 1951-55 during the Korean War. He married Hazel (Jarrett) Alexander on June 29, 1957, who preceded him in death on Feb. 23, 1989. He was employed by GM where he retired after 31 years. He was a member of the VFW, the Moose and American Legion, where he enjoyed attending events, visiting people and dancing. He was a caring man who frequently checked on the elderly and enjoyed being around people and his family.
The love he had for his family was abundant. He is survived by two sons, Bradley Dempsey of Adrian and Jeffrey (Sheri) Dempsey of Addison; two stepchildren, Patrick Alexander of Onsted and Suzanne Miller of Manchester; five grandchildren, Jacob, Ashton, Allison, Jesslin and Cassandra Dempsey; and five step-grandchildren, Keith, Corinne, Kim, David and Melissa. He also had six great-grandchildren who he enjoyed being around.
He is also survived by his sister, Patricia (Robert) Ward, of Adrian and was preceded in death by his brother, John (Jack) Dempsey, and also his wife, Joan, of Eaton Rapids and his dear friend, JoAnn Minnick, of Adrian.
At Tom's request, cremation has taken place through the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home in Adrian. Military honors with a 21-gun salute at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian followed by a Celebration of Life is being planned and will take place at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020