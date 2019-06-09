|
|
HUDSON - Thomas "Tom" Bryning Sroufe, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2019, in Brooklyn.
He was born on March 2, 1962, in Adrian to James and Catherine "Kate" (Collins) Sroufe. Tom graduated from Adrian High School in 1981. He owned TDS Security, worked for Adrian College security, and was a manager for Adrian College hockey. Tom "Tomer" loved managing the Adrian College hockey team, spending time with his granddaughters, and being outside by the campfire.
In addition to his mother, Kate, Tom is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Justin) Haug of Thiensville, Wis., and Heather (Josh) Denney of Hudson; four brothers, Todd Sroufe of Britton, Terry (Shannon) Sroufe of Oklahoma, Toby Sroufe of Adrian and Tony (Nicole) Sroufe of Brighton; and three granddaughters, Kaitlyn, McKenna and Briella Denney. He was preceded in death by his father, James; grandparents; and his dog and best friend, Chaos.
Visitation for Tom will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Adrian, with Fr. Jack Loughran as celebrant. Cremation will follow. In honor of Tom's love for hockey and baseball, the family asks that you come in your favorite hockey or baseball jersey.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 9 to June 10, 2019