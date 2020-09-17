ADRIAN - Thomas C. Haney, 92 of Adrian passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family.
He was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Kokomo, Ind., to Lemuel and Dorothy (Powell) Haney. Although he attended Adrian Public Schools through 11th grade, he graduated from Everett High School in Everett, Wash., in 1946. The day following his graduation Tom enlisted in the United States Army Air Force. While in the military, Tom served on numerous bases stateside and several different countries overseas.
On July 6, 1952, Tom married Mary Damon in Adrian and they celebrated 63 wonderful years together before her death in 2016. After his years in the U.S. Air Force, Tom went on to obtain a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indiana Technical College. He returned to Adrian and worked at Citizens Gas Fuel Company, retiring in 1983, after 25 years.
Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian for many years. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and had a special interest in building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes. Tom is survived by his children, Richard Haney of Adrian and Mary (Robert) Gilhouse of Riverside, Calif.; grandchildren, Zachary (Kayla) and Benjamin Gilhouse, great-grandchildren, Chloe and William Gilhouse; and sisters, Norma Jean Goff and Eileen Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary, and brother, Frederick Haney.
Funeral services for Tom will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Ann Marie Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood cemetery with military honors provided by Annis-Flint Post No. 1587 and the American Legion Post No. 97 of Adrian.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adrian's First Presbyterian Church, Property Committee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.