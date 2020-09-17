1/1
Thomas C. Haney
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Thomas C. Haney, 92 of Adrian passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family.
He was born Dec. 1, 1927, in Kokomo, Ind., to Lemuel and Dorothy (Powell) Haney. Although he attended Adrian Public Schools through 11th grade, he graduated from Everett High School in Everett, Wash., in 1946. The day following his graduation Tom enlisted in the United States Army Air Force. While in the military, Tom served on numerous bases stateside and several different countries overseas.
On July 6, 1952, Tom married Mary Damon in Adrian and they celebrated 63 wonderful years together before her death in 2016. After his years in the U.S. Air Force, Tom went on to obtain a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Indiana Technical College. He returned to Adrian and worked at Citizens Gas Fuel Company, retiring in 1983, after 25 years.
Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian for many years. He enjoyed golfing, gardening and had a special interest in building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes. Tom is survived by his children, Richard Haney of Adrian and Mary (Robert) Gilhouse of Riverside, Calif.; grandchildren, Zachary (Kayla) and Benjamin Gilhouse, great-grandchildren, Chloe and William Gilhouse; and sisters, Norma Jean Goff and Eileen Peterson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary, and brother, Frederick Haney.
Funeral services for Tom will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Ann Marie Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood cemetery with military honors provided by Annis-Flint Post No. 1587 and the American Legion Post No. 97 of Adrian.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adrian's First Presbyterian Church, Property Committee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wagley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved