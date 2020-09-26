1/
Thomas C. Haney
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
ADRIAN - Thomas C. Haney, 92, of Adrian passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family.

Funeral services for Tom will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Ann Marie Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors provided by Annis-Fint Post No. 1587 and the American Legion Post No. 97 of Adrian.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adrian's First Presbyterian Church, Property Committee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wagley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

3 entries
September 20, 2020
Moose and Mary, so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. He was such a gentle soul, always smiling and encouraging. Maybe he rest in peace in Glory and May God's comfort surround you,

Deepest sympathy,
Dawn Gillin Skinner
September 20, 2020
God be with the family at this time. Tom will surely be
Missed by all.
Fern Damon
Family
September 18, 2020
Thinking of you Dick and Mary Ellen, I know this is an extremely hard time, but you were blessed as was I, to have wonderful parents who loved you very much. Think of the smiles and happy times and know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Leslie Salazar (Arbaugh)
Friend
