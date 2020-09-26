ADRIAN - Thomas C. Haney, 92, of Adrian passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home under the loving care of his family.
Funeral services for Tom will be on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Ann Marie Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors provided by Annis-Fint Post No. 1587 and the American Legion Post No. 97 of Adrian.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adrian's First Presbyterian Church, Property Committee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.