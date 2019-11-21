|
|
WAUSEON, Ohio - Thomas Charles Yackee, age 90, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, Nov. 17, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 13, 1929, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Julius Frederick and Helen Henrietta (Stiriz) Yackee. He attended Wauseon High School and served honorably in the Marine Corps from 1946 until 1949 and the Marine Corps Reserve from 1949 until 1951. He married Frances Leona Grisier on Oct. 4, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 10, 2010.
Tom was a lifelong farmer until his passing and a tool and die journeyman, retiring from ACCO-Babcock (American Chain and Cable) after 44 years of service. Tom was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, where he was baptised, confirmed and married.
Surviving Tom are his children, Cecilia (Steve) Nartker of Napoleon, Ohio, Pete (Liz) Yackee of Wauseon, Ohio, Rex (Liz Taylor) Yackee of Ennis, Texas, and Tim (Grace) Yackee of Perrysburg, Ohio; and son-in-law, Shawn O'Neil of Wauseon, Ohio. Tom and Frances loved their numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Brother, Jarol (Carolyn) Yackee of Wauseon, Ohio. Sister, Carol (Bob) Roth of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Teresa "Terri" O'Neil; granddaughter, Rachel Yackee; sister, Jane Oberhaus; and a brother, Bill Yackee.
Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Yackee family from 2 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio. The Rev. Roger Marlow will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard. A fellowship luncheon will follow the interment at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio, or to CHP Hospice (Angel Foundation). Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com.
Funeral arrangements for the Thomas Yackee family are entrusted to the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019