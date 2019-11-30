|
ADRIAN - Thomas Dale Boyd, age 69, of Adrian passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at home with his wife by his side and his favorite pet, Sadie.
He was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Adrian, the son of Dale and Patricia (Morris) Boyd. On Dec. 13, 1980, he married Maria A. Flores; she survives. Thomas retired from Dura Corp. in Adrian. He was an avid antique toy car collector. Thomas loved to play the electric guitar.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Boyd; his children, Amy (Chris) Madaski, Thomas (Amanda) Boyd and Elisia Boyd-Brackelman; seven grandchildren, Rico, Paytience, Brittney, Jackson, Devon, Katelynn and Gabriel; his siblings, William (Toni) Boyd, Janet (Alan) Warren and John (Diane) Boyd; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Donald and Grace Boyd and Walter and Dorothy Morris.
At Thomas' request, cremation will take place and no services will be held. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019