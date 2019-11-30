Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Dale Boyd


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Dale Boyd Obituary
ADRIAN - Thomas Dale Boyd, age 69, of Adrian passed away Nov. 28, 2019, at home with his wife by his side and his favorite pet, Sadie.

He was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Adrian, the son of Dale and Patricia (Morris) Boyd. On Dec. 13, 1980, he married Maria A. Flores; she survives. Thomas retired from Dura Corp. in Adrian. He was an avid antique toy car collector. Thomas loved to play the electric guitar.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Boyd; his children, Amy (Chris) Madaski, Thomas (Amanda) Boyd and Elisia Boyd-Brackelman; seven grandchildren, Rico, Paytience, Brittney, Jackson, Devon, Katelynn and Gabriel; his siblings, William (Toni) Boyd, Janet (Alan) Warren and John (Diane) Boyd; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Donald and Grace Boyd and Walter and Dorothy Morris.

At Thomas' request, cremation will take place and no services will be held. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -