1945 - 2020
ADRIAN - Thomas E. Wright of Adrian, son of Russell and Roberta Wright of Grayling, was born Oct. 9, 1945, and died Jan. 25, 2020.

He graduated from Grayling High School in 1963, and was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his partner, Kevin Goodyear of Adrian, brother Terry Wright and his wife Linda (Hartley) Wright, their son Joel, and Joel's sons Eli and Eric. Also surviving are two children from Terry's previous marriage, Stefani and Christopher Wright, and many cousins in Michigan, Arizona, Arkansas and Oregon.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020
