Thomas Earl Phipps


1939 - 2020
Thomas Earl Phipps Obituary
ADRIAN - Thomas Earl Phipps of Adrian passed away on April 2, 2020, at the age 81 at home.

Thomas was born March 19, 1939, in Adrian, the son of Clarence and Hattie M. (Howell) Phipps. Tom retired from Ford Motor Co., Saline Plant, in 1999 after 25 plus years of service. During his time at Ford Motor Co., he served on the UAW Local 892 executive board. He also was a member of the Adrian American Legion Post 97. Tom enjoyed traveling and watching sports and spending time with his little buddy, KoKo.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hattie Phipps; his wife of 36 years, Margaret Phipps; son, Chad Edward Phipps; and brother, Charles Henry Phipps. He is survived by his wife, Carrie A Dillon; stepson, M. Justin (Tina) McCowan; and four grandchildren, Gaige, Katy, Juliana and Ethan. He is survived by his son, Thomas Earl (Kim) Phipps, and grandchildren, Thomas L. Phipps and Chelsea Dawn Marie Phipps.

There will be a private burial at Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.PurseFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Department on Aging and The Daily Bread. Envelopes are available at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
